Jack in the Box’s (JACK) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.59.

JACK traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $3,311,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

