Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded by Benchmark to “Hold”

Benchmark downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

NYSE:J opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $100.59 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,168,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after buying an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

