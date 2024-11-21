Jeffrey T. Diehl Sells 946 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $193,684.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,775.58. This trade represents a 34.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $195.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $215.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,053,000 after buying an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 943.8% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Paylocity by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

