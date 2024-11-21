Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 938.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720,972 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sanofi worth $109,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 113.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,092 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,214,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,950,000 after buying an additional 673,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

