Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.84% of Ralph Lauren worth $100,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 891.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 18.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 385,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 193.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL opened at $202.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $120.95 and a twelve month high of $237.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.72.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

