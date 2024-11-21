Jennison Associates LLC Sells 20,328 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,328 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.97% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $90,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 208.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,034,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,055 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 109,463 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 300,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.14. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $158.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

