Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,588 ($20.09) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.61). 1,758,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 569,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,418 ($17.94).

Jet2 Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,440.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,387.35. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 834.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Luger bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($17.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,555 ($15,886.37). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,801 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,403 ($17.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,268.03 ($31,972.71). 20.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

