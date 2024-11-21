John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $57.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

