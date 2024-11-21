John P. Bilbrey Buys 51,697 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 51,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $90,469.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 318,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,231.50. This represents a 19.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OLPX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 2.47.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 51.3% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Olaplex during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

