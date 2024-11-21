JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 217,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 196,220 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.61.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 303,191 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 163,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,964,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

