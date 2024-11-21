JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) Trading Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.41 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 46,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 294% from the average daily volume of 11,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.
