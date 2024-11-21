JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after purchasing an additional 789,054 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,360,000 after purchasing an additional 554,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,201,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,131,000 after buying an additional 142,741 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.