Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 137,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 436,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kanabo Group news, insider Ian Mattioli purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £1,500 ($1,898.01). 37.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kanabo Group

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

Featured Articles

