Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $497.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.97%. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other Kelly Services news, SVP Daniel H. Malan bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,175.28. This trade represents a 3.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

