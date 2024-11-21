Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 25,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total value of C$276,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 31,600 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.65, for a total transaction of C$336,540.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 32,840 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$343,178.00.

AGF.B traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.88. 51,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.86. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$7.09 and a one year high of C$11.53.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.82.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

