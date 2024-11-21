Kevin Thomas Mcbride Sells 100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $102,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,864.29. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,022.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $941.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.81. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,061.66. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 billion, a PE ratio of 159.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.