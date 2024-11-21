Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Positive Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their positive rating on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $185.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.30.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $168.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.