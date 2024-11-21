King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,608,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.29% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $93,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.73 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

