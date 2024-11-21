King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 466 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $34,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,819,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

NYSE:ITW opened at $266.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.77 and a twelve month high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

