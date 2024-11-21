KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.06 and last traded at $156.96, with a volume of 1688653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

