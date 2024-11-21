Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP) Trading Up 1.5% – Time to Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (BATS:AMZP – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.34. 8,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

About Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Amazon (AMZN) ETF (AMZP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Amazon stock (AMZN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.

