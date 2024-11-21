Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KYTX. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kyverna Therapeutics from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kyverna Therapeutics from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Kyverna Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

KYTX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $35.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,563,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $11,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,590,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

