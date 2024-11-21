L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 2,757 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $135.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 9.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

