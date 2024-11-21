L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 131,216 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LVS opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 119,221 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $6,405,744.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,776.03. The trade was a 58.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

