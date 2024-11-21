L & S Advisors Inc Sells 133 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.8 %

MELI opened at $1,931.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,031.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1,851.83. The stock has a market cap of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,269.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.