L & S Advisors Inc Sells 2,639 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after acquiring an additional 692,303 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $755.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $872.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $869.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $716.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

