Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren makes up 0.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Ralph Lauren worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,385 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,478,000 after buying an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after acquiring an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after purchasing an additional 189,600 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.6 %

RL opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its 200 day moving average is $181.72.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RL. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.