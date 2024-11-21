Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,158 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.06% of BellRing Brands worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 96.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $74.38 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.