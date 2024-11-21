LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) EVP Sells $16,960.00 in Stock

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $16,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,741.12. This represents a 5.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $239.16 million, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 172.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCNB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in LCNB in the third quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LCNB by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.