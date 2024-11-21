Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. to Issue — Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $8.95.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

