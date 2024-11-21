Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE: BWG) Announces Amended BylawsBrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 20, 2024, announcing the amendment an

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund’s 8K filing here.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More