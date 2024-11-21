LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

LMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.87. 177,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,221. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $106.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $380,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,148.66. This represents a 62.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 73.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

