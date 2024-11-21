Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 114,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,222,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,516,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,218,047 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 36,601,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 11,618,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,877,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 345,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,096,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

