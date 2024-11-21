Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Trading Down 15% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) traded down 15% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 76,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 324,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEV. CIBC decreased their price target on Lion Electric from C$1.15 to C$0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.82.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LEV

Lion Electric Price Performance

Lion Electric Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09.

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.