LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.69 and last traded at $37.60. Approximately 179,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,931,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get LKQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 103,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.