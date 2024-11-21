LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,628,717 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 10.28% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $654,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,531,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,079,000 after buying an additional 1,885,435 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

