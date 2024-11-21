LPL Financial LLC Buys 2,456,913 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.31% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $432,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $655,000.

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $37.20 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.55.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

