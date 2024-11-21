LPL Financial LLC Has $1.27 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.58% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $1,274,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

