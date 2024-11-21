LPL Financial LLC Has $378.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,537,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,901 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $378,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

