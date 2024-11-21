LPL Financial LLC Has $823.73 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $823,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

