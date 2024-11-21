LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,114,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.94% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,566,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 700.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.