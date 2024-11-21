Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Boosted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $20,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.1 %

LULU stock opened at $308.31 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.73 and its 200-day moving average is $288.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

