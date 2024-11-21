Makena Capital Management LLC Takes $6.96 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $371.66 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $270.95 and a 1 year high of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. The trade was a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

