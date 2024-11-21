Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$178,102.75 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total transaction of C$178,102.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

TSE:MFC opened at C$45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.01 and a 52 week high of C$46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.71.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.27.

View Our Latest Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.