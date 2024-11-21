Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells C$178,102.75 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,866 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.07, for a total transaction of C$178,102.75.
TSE:MFC opened at C$45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.01 and a 52 week high of C$46.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
