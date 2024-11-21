MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $23.25. 73,138,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 54,931,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

MARA Stock Up 6.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. MARA’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,622 shares of company stock worth $2,399,805. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

