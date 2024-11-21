Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 489,068 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.29% of Mondelez International worth $1,268,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,430,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,146 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 157,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 41,147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,036,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

