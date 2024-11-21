Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.66 Billion Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.88% of Texas Instruments worth $1,664,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after buying an additional 212,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,003,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,750,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,294,000 after acquiring an additional 218,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.45 and a 200-day moving average of $200.15. The company has a market cap of $180.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. This represents a 39.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

