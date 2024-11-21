Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 188.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.98% of Ryanair worth $1,231,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ryanair by 826.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 621,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 554,680 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 306.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ryanair by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.56. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.