Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.275-5.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Maximus also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.700-6.000 EPS.

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Maximus has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Maximus

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total value of $126,159.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,841.52. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.