Medartis (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Stock Price Down 22.5% – Should You Sell?

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 22.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$51.50 and last traded at C$51.70. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.68.
Medartis Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$79.17.
About Medartis
Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, forearm, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.
